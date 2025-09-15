Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria Hoists 80-year-old from Ruby Princess

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    An aircrew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria hoists an 80-year-old man who had an object lodged in his throat from the cruise ship Ruby Princess 184 miles west of Cape Flattery, Washington, Thurs, Sept. 11, 2025. Air Station Astoria has been serving the people of the Pacific Northwest since its inception on August 14, 1964. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Astoria edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977299
    VIRIN: 250917-G-GJ258-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302405
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

