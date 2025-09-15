U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria Hoists 80-year-old from Ruby Princess

An aircrew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria hoists an 80-year-old man who had an object lodged in his throat from the cruise ship Ruby Princess 184 miles west of Cape Flattery, Washington, Thurs, Sept. 11, 2025. Air Station Astoria has been serving the people of the Pacific Northwest since its inception on August 14, 1964. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Astoria edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977299
|VIRIN:
|250917-G-GJ258-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111302405
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
