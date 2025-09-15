Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel: FY26 3rd MAW Chief Pinning Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a celebratory Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 16, 2025. Established in 1960, the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony marks the culmination of a six-week initiation of team- building, physical, and leadership training that symbolizes the transition to new responsibilities and higher commitment for enlisted sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:Tasty Tunes - GENTLE-PEACEFUL-DREAMY-LULLABY-(SLEEPING-GIANT)_AdobeStock_1669181776.wav)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 19:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977295
    VIRIN: 250916-M-YV233-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302303
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: FY26 3rd MAW Chief Pinning Ceremony, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    Ceremony
    Navy
    CPO
    Pinning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download