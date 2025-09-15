U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a celebratory Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 16, 2025. Established in 1960, the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony marks the culmination of a six-week initiation of team- building, physical, and leadership training that symbolizes the transition to new responsibilities and higher commitment for enlisted sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:Tasty Tunes - GENTLE-PEACEFUL-DREAMY-LULLABY-(SLEEPING-GIANT)_AdobeStock_1669181776.wav)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 19:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977295
|VIRIN:
|250916-M-YV233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111302303
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reel: FY26 3rd MAW Chief Pinning Ceremony, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
