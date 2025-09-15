Reel: FY26 3rd MAW Chief Pinning Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977295" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a celebratory Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 16, 2025. Established in 1960, the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony marks the culmination of a six-week initiation of team- building, physical, and leadership training that symbolizes the transition to new responsibilities and higher commitment for enlisted sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:Tasty Tunes - GENTLE-PEACEFUL-DREAMY-LULLABY-(SLEEPING-GIANT)_AdobeStock_1669181776.wav)