U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard (GAARNG) arrived at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. on September 17, 2025 to join the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Joint Task Force. The GAARNG is rotating with the South Carolina National Guard after 34 days of duty. The Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the JTF-DC are dedicated in ensuring the community has a safe and secure environment for all those who live, work, and visit here. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 17:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977292
|VIRIN:
|250917-Z-WX003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111302263
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B Roll U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard (GAARNG) arrived at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. on September 17, 2025, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.