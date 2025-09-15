Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Roll U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard (GAARNG) arrived at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. on September 17, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard (GAARNG) arrived at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. on September 17, 2025 to join the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Joint Task Force. The GAARNG is rotating with the South Carolina National Guard after 34 days of duty. The Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the JTF-DC are dedicated in ensuring the community has a safe and secure environment for all those who live, work, and visit here. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 17:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977292
    VIRIN: 250917-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302263
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Roll U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard (GAARNG) arrived at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. on September 17, 2025, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DC Safe, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download