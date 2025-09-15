Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NOMARS arrives at Port Hueneme

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Courtesy Video

    DARPA

    The USX-1 Defiant pulls into Port Hueneme, CA, after completing her first open-ocean transit. The vessel sailed more than 1,100 nautical miles in five days down from Port Angeles, WA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 17:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977288
    VIRIN: 250908-O-QR429-2927
    Filename: DOD_111302170
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Port Hueneme
    USV
    Unmanned Surface Vessel
    Defiant
    NOMARS
    USX-1

