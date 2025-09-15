NOMARS arrives at Port Hueneme

The USX-1 Defiant pulls into Port Hueneme, CA, after completing her first open-ocean transit. The vessel sailed more than 1,100 nautical miles in five days down from Port Angeles, WA.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 17:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977288
|VIRIN:
|250908-O-QR429-2927
|Filename:
|DOD_111302170
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.