Laulima Navy Spotlight: Meeting New People, Learning New Things

U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaliyah Ellis, 8th Intelligence Squadron imagery analyst, likes to keep busy. She fills her down time by volunteering, which also enables her to meet new people and learn new things. Ellis always keeps a look out for volunteer opportunities and encourages other who want to practice laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, to do the same. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)