    Laulima Navy Spotlight: Meeting New People, Learning New Things

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaliyah Ellis, 8th Intelligence Squadron imagery analyst, likes to keep busy. She fills her down time by volunteering, which also enables her to meet new people and learn new things. Ellis always keeps a look out for volunteer opportunities and encourages other who want to practice laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, to do the same. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    This work, Laulima Navy Spotlight: Meeting New People, Learning New Things, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Laulima Navy
    Hawaii
    Jaliyah Ellis

