McConnell hosts 24-hour vigil for POW/MIA week

Team McConnell hosts a 24-hour vigil to honor the sacrifices of Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 16, 2025. A U.S. and POW/MIA flag were carried along McConnell’s Memorial Walk for the full 24 hour event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)