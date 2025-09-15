Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell hosts 24-hour vigil for POW/MIA week

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Team McConnell hosts a 24-hour vigil to honor the sacrifices of Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 16, 2025. A U.S. and POW/MIA flag were carried along McConnell’s Memorial Walk for the full 24 hour event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 16:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977269
    VIRIN: 250917-F-AF174-1001
    Filename: DOD_111301694
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    POW, MIA, Vigil, Walk, Rememberance

