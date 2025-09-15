Team McConnell hosts a 24-hour vigil to honor the sacrifices of Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 16, 2025. A U.S. and POW/MIA flag were carried along McConnell’s Memorial Walk for the full 24 hour event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 16:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977269
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-AF174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111301694
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, McConnell hosts 24-hour vigil for POW/MIA week, by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.