POTUS conducts second state visit to U.K.

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers represented the U.S. military alongside service members from the U.K., showcasing the enduring strength of the U.S.-U.K. relations in a state visit at Windsor Castle, England, Sept. 17, 2025. This is President Donald J. Trump’s second state visit, demonstrating allied partnership and an inviolable commitment between the two nations. A founding NATO member, the U.K. hosts almost 10,000 U.S. service members who remain unwavering in their commitment to face the complex security challenges of today and tomorrow in partnership with European allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Delanie Brown, Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis and Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)