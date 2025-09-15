Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTUS conducts second state visit to U.K.

    WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis, Senior Airman Delanie Brown and Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers represented the U.S. military alongside service members from the U.K., showcasing the enduring strength of the U.S.-U.K. relations in a state visit at Windsor Castle, England, Sept. 17, 2025. This is President Donald J. Trump’s second state visit, demonstrating allied partnership and an inviolable commitment between the two nations. A founding NATO member, the U.K. hosts almost 10,000 U.S. service members who remain unwavering in their commitment to face the complex security challenges of today and tomorrow in partnership with European allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Delanie Brown, Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis and Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977262
    VIRIN: 250917-F-XX048-1001
    Filename: DOD_111301487
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM, GB

    USEUCOM
    48th Fighter Wing
    Department of War
    POTUS
    US Embassy United Kingdom

