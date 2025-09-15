Herk Nation commemorates 24th Anniversary of September 11th

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Little Rock held a ceremony for Patriot Day commemorating the 24th Anniversary of September 11th at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sep. 11, 2025. The event gathered military members to honor the fallen and recognize the courage of first responders, military personnel and American citizens who answered the call to respond in the face of tragedy. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)