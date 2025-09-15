Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herk Nation commemorates 24th Anniversary of September 11th

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by David Amaral 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Team Little Rock held a ceremony for Patriot Day commemorating the 24th Anniversary of September 11th at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sep. 11, 2025. The event gathered military members to honor the fallen and recognize the courage of first responders, military personnel and American citizens who answered the call to respond in the face of tragedy. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977260
    VIRIN: 250911-F-MF635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111301432
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herk Nation commemorates 24th Anniversary of September 11th, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Patriot Day
    Team Little Rock
    September 11 commemoration
    Herk Nation

