Herk Nation commemorates 24th Anniversary of September 11th

Team Little Rock held a ceremony for Patriot Day commemorating the 24th Anniversary of September 11th at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sep. 11, 2025. The event gathered military members to honor the fallen and recognize the courage of first responders, military personnel and American citizens who answered the call to respond in the face of tragedy. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 14:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977260
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111301432
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
