Science and Reforestation

Each year, approximately 70,000 wildfires burn an average of 7.0 million acres in the United States, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center’s Wildland Fire Summary and Statistics annual report.



Reforestation and rehabilitation of wildfire-affected national forests is a top priority for the USDA Forest Service. This footage captures Forest Service scientists and partners studying how best to reforest these areas at a research plot on the Plumas National Forest, near Concow, California, that burned during the 2018 Camp Fire.