    Science and Reforestation

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Each year, approximately 70,000 wildfires burn an average of 7.0 million acres in the United States, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center’s Wildland Fire Summary and Statistics annual report.

    Reforestation and rehabilitation of wildfire-affected national forests is a top priority for the USDA Forest Service. This footage captures Forest Service scientists and partners studying how best to reforest these areas at a research plot on the Plumas National Forest, near Concow, California, that burned during the 2018 Camp Fire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977256
    VIRIN: 230416-O-NM884-1114
    Filename: DOD_111301233
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Science and Reforestation, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USDA Forest Service
    National Interagency Coordination Center’s Wildland Fire Summary and Statistics

