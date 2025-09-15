Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My Part: Our Mission - Senior Airman Luis Portillo

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg and Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Senior Airman Luis Portillo, assigned to the 707th Maintenance Squadron, explains why Aerospace Ground Equipment is integral to the success of every B-52 Stratofortress Mission

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977251
    VIRIN: 250909-F-ML790-1001
    Filename: DOD_111301144
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Part: Our Mission - Senior Airman Luis Portillo, by SSgt Kate Bragg and SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    307th Bomb Wing

