Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REEL: Sky Soldiers tackle CBRN lane during E2B Testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) lane during Expert Soldier Badge testing at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 16, 2025. The CBRN lane evaluates a Soldier’s ability to react to a CBRN hazard, don the M50 protective mask and Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST) gear, apply decontamination procedures, and continue the mission under strict time and safety standards.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces across the U.S. European, Africa, and Central Commands’ areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)
    (Noise - Instrumental by Deraj via Musicbed.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977213
    VIRIN: 250916-A-XY121-1732
    Filename: DOD_111300230
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: Sky Soldiers tackle CBRN lane during E2B Testing, by SGT Michael Westendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    E3BEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download