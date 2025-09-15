REEL: Sky Soldiers tackle CBRN lane during E2B Testing

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) lane during Expert Soldier Badge testing at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 16, 2025. The CBRN lane evaluates a Soldier’s ability to react to a CBRN hazard, don the M50 protective mask and Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST) gear, apply decontamination procedures, and continue the mission under strict time and safety standards.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces across the U.S. European, Africa, and Central Commands’ areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)
(Noise - Instrumental by Deraj via Musicbed.com)
Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 08:54
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|977213
VIRIN:
|250916-A-XY121-1732
Filename:
|DOD_111300230
Length:
|00:00:15
Location:
|GRAFENWöHR, DE
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
