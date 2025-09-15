REEL: Sky Soldiers tackle CBRN lane during E2B Testing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) lane during Expert Soldier Badge testing at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 16, 2025. The CBRN lane evaluates a Soldier’s ability to react to a CBRN hazard, don the M50 protective mask and Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST) gear, apply decontamination procedures, and continue the mission under strict time and safety standards.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces across the U.S. European, Africa, and Central Commands’ areas of responsibility.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)

(Noise - Instrumental by Deraj via Musicbed.com)