Highlight from the Doctrine Advisory Control Below the Coordinating Altitude

This video breaks down the recently released Doctrine Advisory on Control Below the Coordinating Altitude. With this advisory, the U.S. Air Force takes a significant step toward addressing the challenges of modern airspace control in the age of drones.



The advisory tackles key issues like:



- Managing congested airspace below the coordinating altitude.

- Deconflicting operations of manned aircraft, UAS, and loitering munitions.

- Clarifying command authority to prevent fratricide.



Reinforcing that unmanned systems are proliferating rapidly, this advisory guides how the Air Force can integrate new technologies while maintaining robust command and control frameworks, highlighting the balance between innovation and doctrinal integrity.



If you're interested in how doctrine evolves alongside technological change, this is a must‑read. You can get all of our doctrine publications at https://www.doctrine.af.mil.



You can read this Doctrine Advisory on the USAF Doctrine Website at https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Operational-Level-Doctrine/Control-Below-the-Coordinating-Altitude/



If you want to know how we are developing doctrine for the future, visit our Air Force Doctrine 2035 initiative at https://www.doctrine.af.mil/home/AFD35.



