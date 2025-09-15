Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anna Geier 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, the commanding general of Western Army, hold a press conference in front of a U.S. Marine Air Defense Integrated System, far left, a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, left, a Japan Self-Defense Force Type 12 Surface-to-Ship Missile, right, and Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile during Resolute Dragon 25 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The NMESIS and the MADIS are 3rd Marine Division assets. The Type 12 SSM and the Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile are Western Army assets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anna Geier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 05:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977201
    VIRIN: 250917-M-OE295-1001
    Filename: DOD_111299906
    Length: 00:32:49
    Location: ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference B-Roll, by Sgt Anna Geier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMCNews
    3rd LCT
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment
    Marines
    Resolute Dragon 25
    RD25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download