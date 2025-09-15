RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference B-Roll

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, the commanding general of Western Army, hold a press conference in front of a U.S. Marine Air Defense Integrated System, far left, a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, left, a Japan Self-Defense Force Type 12 Surface-to-Ship Missile, right, and Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile during Resolute Dragon 25 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The NMESIS and the MADIS are 3rd Marine Division assets. The Type 12 SSM and the Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile are Western Army assets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anna Geier)
|09.16.2025
|09.17.2025 05:49
|B-Roll
|977201
|250917-M-OE295-1001
|DOD_111299906
|00:32:49
|ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
