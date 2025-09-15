InFocus: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

NISSORIA, Italy (Sept. 11, 2025) Sailors and Italians gather for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Nissoria, Italy. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|09.16.2025
|09.17.2025 05:36
|Video Productions
|977200
|250911-N-MX262-1001
|DOD_111299895
|00:01:00
|IT
|0
|0
