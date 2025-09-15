RD25 | U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Waylon Madugno Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Waylon Madugno, a heavy equipment operator with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division speaks about his and his unit’s experience during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, Sep. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Madugno is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 05:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|977199
|VIRIN:
|250913-M-MQ870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111299893
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|OYANOHARA MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
