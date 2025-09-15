RD 25 | Capt. Kyle Emerick Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kyle Emerick, the company commander of Bravo Company, 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division speaks about his unit’s experience during Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, Sep. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Emerick is a native of Nebraska. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
