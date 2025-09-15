U.S. Marines participate in Rescue Flag 25-2

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct water survival training and search-and-rescue operations during Rescue Flag 25-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 5-9th, 2025. This training exercise gave Marines of MAG-12 and MAG-36 the opportunity to utilize rescue tactics, procedures and equipment in a diverse set of simulated real-world search-and-rescue scenarios alongside U.S. Air Force and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|09.09.2025
|09.17.2025 04:59
|Package
|977197
|250910-M-JN598-1001
|DOD_111299861
|00:00:37
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
