Sgt. First Class Thomas Byots, Sgt. Michael Gramza, Sgt. Paul Garcia from the 110th Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade speak on their experience during Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 8, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 08:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|977193
|VIRIN:
|250912-A-AS519-2754
|Filename:
|DOD_111299762
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 110th Chemical Battalion Conducts Interviews during Toxic Valley 25, by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
