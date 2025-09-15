86 AW firefighters stay ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and firefighters with the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron work through a kitchen fire simulation during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2025. The scenario tested the quickness and efficiency of the firefighters to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)