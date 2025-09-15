Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW firefighters stay ready

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen and firefighters with the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron work through a kitchen fire simulation during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2025. The scenario tested the quickness and efficiency of the firefighters to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 04:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977192
    VIRIN: 250916-F-GH688-1002
    Filename: DOD_111299747
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AW firefighters stay ready, by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    USAFE

