U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Airmen participate in Silver Flag 2025 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 6, 2025. The multi-day exercise is designed to train and test CE Airmen’s abilities to establish and sustain a fully functional ground base in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 03:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977191
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-GH688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111299728
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Engineer Airmen tackle Silver Flag 2025, by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.