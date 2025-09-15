U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron spent the week at Yokota Air Base, Japan Aug. 22–29, 2025, conducting proficiency readiness training in military free-fall and double-bag static line parachute, maintaining operational capability and sustaining vital qualifications. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 03:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977190
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-KO634-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111299688
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Every Jump Matters: 31st RQS enhances rescue readiness at Yokota, by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
