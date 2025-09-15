Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Jump Matters: 31st RQS enhances rescue readiness at Yokota

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron spent the week at Yokota Air Base, Japan Aug. 22–29, 2025, conducting proficiency readiness training in military free-fall and double-bag static line parachute, maintaining operational capability and sustaining vital qualifications. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 03:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977190
    VIRIN: 250829-F-KO634-1001
    Filename: DOD_111299688
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM

