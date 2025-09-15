Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Honors September 11 with Memorial Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Video by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a September 11 Memorial Ceremony honoring the 2,977 Americans that perished September 11, 2001 and the nearly 7,000 killed and 60,000 wounded in combat since. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 04:31
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

