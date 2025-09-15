CFAY Honors September 11 with Memorial Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a September 11 Memorial Ceremony honoring the 2,977 Americans that perished September 11, 2001 and the nearly 7,000 killed and 60,000 wounded in combat since. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)