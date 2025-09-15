FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a September 11 Memorial Ceremony honoring the 2,977 Americans that perished September 11, 2001 and the nearly 7,000 killed and 60,000 wounded in combat since. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 04:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977189
|VIRIN:
|250911-N-SG091-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111299627
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Honors September 11 with Memorial Ceremony, by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.