Marines conduct 72-hour water survival training during Rescue Flag 25-2

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, both with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct simulated water survival training during Rescue Flag 25-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 5-9th, 2025. This training exercise gave Marines of MAG-12 and MAG-36 the opportunity to utilize rescue tactics, procedures and equipment in a diverse set of simulated real-world search-and-rescue scenarios alongside U.S. Air Force and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)