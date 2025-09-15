U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in exercise Evergreen 25 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 16-20, 2025. Exercise Evergreen 25 allows VMGR-152 to conduct various training, including joint training with the U.S. Army and Air Force, to maintain the squadron’s high level of proficiency in supporting 1st MAW operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 01:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977183
|VIRIN:
|250820-M-ER001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111299574
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines stationed overseas preform aerial training in the skies of Washington, by LCpl Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
