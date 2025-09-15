U.S. Marines stationed overseas preform aerial training in the skies of Washington

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in exercise Evergreen 25 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 16-20, 2025. Exercise Evergreen 25 allows VMGR-152 to conduct various training, including joint training with the U.S. Army and Air Force, to maintain the squadron’s high level of proficiency in supporting 1st MAW operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)