Marines conduct rescue operations during Rescue Flag 25-2

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct simulated search and rescue operations during Rescue Flag 25-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. This training exercise gave Marines of MAG-12 and MAG-36 the opportunity to utilize rescue tactics, procedures and equipment in a diverse set of simulated real-world search-and-rescue scenarios alongside U.S. Air Force and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)