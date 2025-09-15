Marines conduct rescue operations during Rescue Flag 25-2

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct simulated search and rescue operations during Rescue Flag 25-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. This training exercise gave Marines of MAG-12 and MAG-36 the opportunity to utilize rescue tactics, procedures and equipment in a diverse set of simulated real-world search-and-rescue scenarios alongside U.S. Air Force and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 01:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977182
|VIRIN:
|250905-M-JN598-2001
|PIN:
|250905
|Filename:
|DOD_111299569
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
