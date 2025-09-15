Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen fix Panamanian medical equipment

    CHITRé, PANAMA

    09.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force biomedical equipment technicians (BMET) work with Natividad Bernal, a Panamanian biomedical technician at Hospital Cecilio Castillero, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 16, 2025. The BMET Airmen partnered with local technicians to identify equipment needs and troubleshoot repairs as part of global health engagement AMISTAD 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Air Forces Southern
    partnership
    Panama
    AMISTAD 2025

