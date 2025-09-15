Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    xTech program competition 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers and Civilians ride aboard a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) to test the performance of different technologies during the xTech Program Competition off the shore of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 16, 2025. xTech has partnered with U.S. Army Pacific to identify their key priorities such as watercraft technologies, unexploded ordnances, and Electronic warfare. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 23:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977175
    VIRIN: 250916-A-JU985-1001
    Filename: DOD_111299441
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, xTech program competition 2025, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download