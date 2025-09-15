Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secrets of Emerald Warrior: Behind AFSOC's premier operational exercise

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Daniel White 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    While special operations forces jump out of MC-130s to rescue critical personnel and mission sustainment teams establish airfields in austere locations, a lot takes place behind the scenes to enable their success. Intel airmen source secret information, force support officers keep accountability of forces dispersed across hundreds of miles, and cyber warfare troops establish long-range radio frequencies to enable communications across vast oceans.

    This is their contribution to Emerald Warrior, AFSOC's premier operational exercise.

