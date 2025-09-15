Secrets of Emerald Warrior: Behind AFSOC's premier operational exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While special operations forces jump out of MC-130s to rescue critical personnel and mission sustainment teams establish airfields in austere locations, a lot takes place behind the scenes to enable their success. Intel airmen source secret information, force support officers keep accountability of forces dispersed across hundreds of miles, and cyber warfare troops establish long-range radio frequencies to enable communications across vast oceans.



This is their contribution to Emerald Warrior, AFSOC's premier operational exercise.