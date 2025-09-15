Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division tests counter UAS capabilities as part of Pegasus Charge

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct Operation Return of the Condor as part of Pegasus Charge, at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 22–27, 2025. Pegasus Charge is 1st Cavalry's Division's transforming in contact initiative. The exercise, Operation Return of the Condor, served as a testing ground for drone detection and counter sUAS tactics by bringing together First Team Troopers and industry partners for experimentation and innovation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 19:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977162
    VIRIN: 250827-A-CK796-5810
    Filename: DOD_111299090
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    First Team
    innovation
    SUAS
    Pegasus Charge
    Transforming in Contact 2.0
    Operation Return of the Condor

