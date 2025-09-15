1st Cavalry Division tests counter UAS capabilities as part of Pegasus Charge

Troopers assigned to Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct Operation Return of the Condor as part of Pegasus Charge, at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 22–27, 2025. Pegasus Charge is 1st Cavalry's Division's transforming in contact initiative. The exercise, Operation Return of the Condor, served as a testing ground for drone detection and counter sUAS tactics by bringing together First Team Troopers and industry partners for experimentation and innovation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)
