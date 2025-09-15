1st Cavalry Division tests counter UAS capabilities as part of Pegasus Charge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977162" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Troopers assigned to Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct Operation Return of the Condor as part of Pegasus Charge, at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 22–27, 2025. Pegasus Charge is 1st Cavalry's Division's transforming in contact initiative. The exercise, Operation Return of the Condor, served as a testing ground for drone detection and counter sUAS tactics by bringing together First Team Troopers and industry partners for experimentation and innovation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)