Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1st Bn., 5th Marines conduct cliff assault with UAE Presidential Guard during MTX 4-25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, demonstrate cliff assault techniques to Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and members of the United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard as part of Mountain Training Exercise 4-25 at MCMWTC Bridgeport, California, Aug. 6, 2025. MTX is a month-long exercise designed to prepare units to survive and operate effectively in austere, mountainous terrain, further developing character, mental, spiritual, and physical endurance and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 02:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977160
    VIRIN: 250806-M-PI941-2001
    Filename: DOD_111299049
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Bn., 5th Marines conduct cliff assault with UAE Presidential Guard during MTX 4-25, by Sgt Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1/5, Bridgeport, MTX, UAE, MCMWTC, Cliff Assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download