U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, demonstrate cliff assault techniques to Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and members of the United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard as part of Mountain Training Exercise 4-25 at MCMWTC Bridgeport, California, Aug. 6, 2025. MTX is a month-long exercise designed to prepare units to survive and operate effectively in austere, mountainous terrain, further developing character, mental, spiritual, and physical endurance and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 02:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977160
|VIRIN:
|250806-M-PI941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111299049
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 1st Bn., 5th Marines conduct cliff assault with UAE Presidential Guard during MTX 4-25, by Sgt Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.