The 1st Cavalry Division—America’s First Team—is more than a unit; it’s a legacy of excellence, innovation, and strength. The First Team is the “Division of Choice” for Soldiers across the Army. Whether it’s world-class training, unmatched esprit de corps, or opportunities for personal and professional growth, the 1st Cavalry Division develops leaders, builds cohesive teams, and accomplishes any mission.
Choose legendary. Choose the First Team. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 19:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977159
|VIRIN:
|250916-A-GT207-1624
|Filename:
|DOD_111299044
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 1st Cavalry Division—America’s First Team, by 1LT Tyler Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.