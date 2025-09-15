Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1st Cavalry Division—America’s First Team

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division—America’s First Team—is more than a unit; it’s a legacy of excellence, innovation, and strength. The First Team is the “Division of Choice” for Soldiers across the Army. Whether it’s world-class training, unmatched esprit de corps, or opportunities for personal and professional growth, the 1st Cavalry Division develops leaders, builds cohesive teams, and accomplishes any mission.
    Choose legendary. Choose the First Team. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 19:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977159
    VIRIN: 250916-A-GT207-1624
    Filename: DOD_111299044
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The 1st Cavalry Division—America’s First Team, by 1LT Tyler Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

