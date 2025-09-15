video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Cavalry Division—America’s First Team—is more than a unit; it’s a legacy of excellence, innovation, and strength. The First Team is the “Division of Choice” for Soldiers across the Army. Whether it’s world-class training, unmatched esprit de corps, or opportunities for personal and professional growth, the 1st Cavalry Division develops leaders, builds cohesive teams, and accomplishes any mission.

Choose legendary. Choose the First Team. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams)