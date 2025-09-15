Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU JFK CPO Pinning

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Today, aboard PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), a new generation of leaders joined the ranks of the Navy chiefs mess. The chief petty officer pinning ceremony is more than a milestone—it’s a transformation.

    To be a chief is to shoulder the weight of responsibility, to lead with courage, and to serve with honor. Chiefs are the anchors of our Navy; mentors, problem-solvers, and the standard-bearers of excellence.

    Join us in congratulating our newly pinned chiefs as they step into a legacy of service and leadership that stretches back over a century.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 18:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977155
    VIRIN: 240916-N-CO784-7171
    Filename: DOD_111299013
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

