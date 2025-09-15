PCU JFK CPO Pinning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977155" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today, aboard PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), a new generation of leaders joined the ranks of the Navy chiefs mess. The chief petty officer pinning ceremony is more than a milestone—it’s a transformation.



To be a chief is to shoulder the weight of responsibility, to lead with courage, and to serve with honor. Chiefs are the anchors of our Navy; mentors, problem-solvers, and the standard-bearers of excellence.



Join us in congratulating our newly pinned chiefs as they step into a legacy of service and leadership that stretches back over a century.