PCU JFK CPO Pinning

Today, aboard PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), a new generation of leaders joined the ranks of the Navy chiefs mess. The chief petty officer pinning ceremony is more than a milestone—it’s a transformation.
To be a chief is to shoulder the weight of responsibility, to lead with courage, and to serve with honor. Chiefs are the anchors of our Navy; mentors, problem-solvers, and the standard-bearers of excellence.
Join us in congratulating our newly pinned chiefs as they step into a legacy of service and leadership that stretches back over a century.
