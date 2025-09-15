The 188th Wing showcases the strength and versatility of its mission sets across Operations, Mission Support, Medical, and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Groups. From supporting homeland defense to advancing global partnerships, the 188th Wing also plays a key role at Ebbing Air National Guard Base—home to the F-35 Foreign Military Sales Program—further extending our impact at home and abroad.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977148
|VIRIN:
|250916-Z-UU583-1003
|PIN:
|100003
|Filename:
|DOD_111298868
|Length:
|00:30:40
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ebbing Air National Guard B-Roll, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.