Ebbing Air National Guard B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 188th Wing showcases the strength and versatility of its mission sets across Operations, Mission Support, Medical, and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Groups. From supporting homeland defense to advancing global partnerships, the 188th Wing also plays a key role at Ebbing Air National Guard Base—home to the F-35 Foreign Military Sales Program—further extending our impact at home and abroad.