    Ebbing Air National Guard B-Roll

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    The 188th Wing showcases the strength and versatility of its mission sets across Operations, Mission Support, Medical, and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Groups. From supporting homeland defense to advancing global partnerships, the 188th Wing also plays a key role at Ebbing Air National Guard Base—home to the F-35 Foreign Military Sales Program—further extending our impact at home and abroad.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977148
    VIRIN: 250916-Z-UU583-1003
    PIN: 100003
    Filename: DOD_111298868
    Length: 00:30:40
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US

    This work, Ebbing Air National Guard B-Roll, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #EbbingANGB #AirNationalGuard #ArkansasNationalGuard

