Drone Footage Around Clear Lake

Drone footage from around Clear Lake in Northern California, including Lakeport, Kelseyville, Mount Konocti, and Clear Lake Rivera. These communities and many like them are often referred to as the Wildland Urban Interface, areas where development intermingles with wildlands and where there is increased risk from wildfire.



Recent Community Wildfire Defense Grants (CWDG) help communities and Tribes plan for and reduce wildfire risk. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.