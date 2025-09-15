Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drone Footage Around Clear Lake

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Drone footage from around Clear Lake in Northern California, including Lakeport, Kelseyville, Mount Konocti, and Clear Lake Rivera. These communities and many like them are often referred to as the Wildland Urban Interface, areas where development intermingles with wildlands and where there is increased risk from wildfire.

    Recent Community Wildfire Defense Grants (CWDG) help communities and Tribes plan for and reduce wildfire risk. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 17:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977145
    VIRIN: 240207-O-NM884-7148
    Filename: DOD_111298773
    Length: 00:10:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Footage Around Clear Lake, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download