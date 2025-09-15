This is CDS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) empowers Sailors by providing them with knowledge and tools to advance their careers. CDS events occur worldwide, bringing HR experts to Sailors in the fleet to share information and deliver training on various career management topics. Each symposium features trade show booths, all-hands calls, and tailored presentations.

At the trade show, Sailors can speak with detailers, enlisted community managers, the Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Fleet Engagement Team, and representatives from Navy COOL, U.S. Naval Community College, Naval Special Warfare, MyNavy Coaching, MyNavy Career Center, recruit division commanders, Ready Relevant Learning, Navy Recruiting Command, and learn about the Navy apps provided by MyNavy HR IT Solutions.