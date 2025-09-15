This is CDS

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) empowers Sailors by providing them with knowledge and tools to advance their careers. CDS events occur worldwide, bringing HR experts to Sailors in the fleet to share information and deliver training on various career management topics. Each symposium features trade show booths, all-hands calls, and tailored presentations.
    At the trade show, Sailors can speak with detailers, enlisted community managers, the Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Fleet Engagement Team, and representatives from Navy COOL, U.S. Naval Community College, Naval Special Warfare, MyNavy Coaching, MyNavy Career Center, recruit division commanders, Ready Relevant Learning, Navy Recruiting Command, and learn about the Navy apps provided by MyNavy HR IT Solutions.

