Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSNS Retired Submarine Recycling Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    The recycling program at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington. The the decommissioned USS Hyman G. Rickover is being recycled and prepared to be moved to a drydock. (DOW video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977125
    VIRIN: 250903-F-VS137-9139
    Filename: DOD_111298370
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSNS Retired Submarine Recycling Program, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USN
    PSNS
    Recylcing
    Navy
    Washington
    submarine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download