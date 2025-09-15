video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Footage shows Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew trimming back brush along roadsides and a pile burn near Kelseyville, February 2024. Community Wildfire Defense Grants (CWDG) help communities and Tribes plan for and reduce wildfire risk. Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.