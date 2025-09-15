Footage shows Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew trimming back brush along roadsides and a pile burn near Kelseyville, February 2024. Community Wildfire Defense Grants (CWDG) help communities and Tribes plan for and reduce wildfire risk. Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.
|02.26.2024
|09.16.2025 15:47
|B-Roll
|977121
|240226-O-NM884-5987
|DOD_111298216
|00:10:01
|CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Community Wildfire Defense Grants, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
