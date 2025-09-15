Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Wildfire Defense Grants

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Footage shows Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew trimming back brush along roadsides and a pile burn near Kelseyville, February 2024. Community Wildfire Defense Grants (CWDG) help communities and Tribes plan for and reduce wildfire risk. Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977121
    VIRIN: 240226-O-NM884-5987
    Filename: DOD_111298216
    Length: 00:10:01
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Wildfire Defense Grants, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Wildfire Defense Grants
    Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew

