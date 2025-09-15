Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial Physical Training Event at Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion hosted the 9/11 Memorial Physical Training Event at Goodfellow to honor the victims and first responders during the terror attacks on 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977104
    VIRIN: 250911-F-CK819-1298
    Filename: DOD_111297854
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Physical Training Event at Goodfellow, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    344th Military Intelligence Battalion
    9/11
    physical training

