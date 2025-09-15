The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion hosted the 9/11 Memorial Physical Training Event at Goodfellow to honor the victims and first responders during the terror attacks on 9/11.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977104
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-CK819-1298
|Filename:
|DOD_111297854
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Memorial Physical Training Event at Goodfellow, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.