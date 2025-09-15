It's Labor Day Weekend, and if you're out watching the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp! We hope you'll cheer on our very own Deputy Commander, Maj. Matthew Westcott to throw the first Pitch at the Sunday Game! Join us at the game! This Sunday, August 31st, at 630 pm (US Army Animation by Brigida Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977098
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-AZ289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111297714
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Pitch, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
