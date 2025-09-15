Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Pitch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    It's Labor Day Weekend, and if you're out watching the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp! We hope you'll cheer on our very own Deputy Commander, Maj. Matthew Westcott to throw the first Pitch at the Sunday Game! Join us at the game! This Sunday, August 31st, at 630 pm (US Army Animation by Brigida Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977098
    VIRIN: 250829-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111297714
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Pitch, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    animation
    Slow Pitch Softball
    baseball
    USACE
    Jacksonville
    JUMBOSHRIMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download