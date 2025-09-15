video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977098" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It's Labor Day Weekend, and if you're out watching the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp! We hope you'll cheer on our very own Deputy Commander, Maj. Matthew Westcott to throw the first Pitch at the Sunday Game! Join us at the game! This Sunday, August 31st, at 630 pm (US Army Animation by Brigida Sanchez)