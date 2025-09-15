OPMED team joins Navy medical experts during Marine Corps' Health Services Operational Advisory Group meeting (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977083" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Operational Medical System’s Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office joined more than 100 experts in U.S. Navy medicine to discuss advances in brain health assessment and diagnostic programs within the Defense Health Agency, Bethesda, Md, Sept. 11, 2025. As part of the DHA, OPMED partners with stakeholders from across the U.S. military to develop, acquire, and field medical devices, treatments, and frontline care solutions for military medical providers in the joint force. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll video by T. T. Parish/Released)