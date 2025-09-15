Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPMED team joins Navy medical experts during Marine Corps' Health Services Operational Advisory Group meeting (B-Roll)

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems - Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health

    Operational Medical System’s Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office joined more than 100 experts in U.S. Navy medicine to discuss advances in brain health assessment and diagnostic programs within the Defense Health Agency, Bethesda, Md, Sept. 11, 2025. As part of the DHA, OPMED partners with stakeholders from across the U.S. military to develop, acquire, and field medical devices, treatments, and frontline care solutions for military medical providers in the joint force. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll video by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977083
    VIRIN: 250911-O-PJ332-2001
    Filename: DOD_111297491
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    OPMED PMO
    HSOAG
    Health Services Operational Advisory Group

