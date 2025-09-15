BROLL: Lt. Hanford A. Files Monument Unveiled in Grave, Netherlands

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Allied military personnel alongside civic leaders from the Netherlands, commemorated the unveiling of a monument in honor of U.S. Army 1LT Hanford A. Files in Grave, Netherlands, on Sept. 16, 2025. The monument recognized 1LT Files for his heroic actions on 17 September, 1944 during Operation Market Garden. Operation Market Garden was an ambitious Allied military offensive launched in the German-occupied Netherlands from 17-25 Sept. 1944, during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)