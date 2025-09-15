U.S. and Allied military personnel alongside civic leaders from the Netherlands, commemorated the unveiling of a monument in honor of U.S. Army 1LT Hanford A. Files in Grave, Netherlands, on Sept. 16, 2025. The monument recognized 1LT Files for his heroic actions on 17 September, 1944 during Operation Market Garden. Operation Market Garden was an ambitious Allied military offensive launched in the German-occupied Netherlands from 17-25 Sept. 1944, during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977071
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-VL365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111297166
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|GRAVE, NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BROLL: Lt. Hanford A. Files Monument Unveiled in Grave, Netherlands, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.