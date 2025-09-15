Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Lt. Hanford A. Files Monument Unveiled in Grave, Netherlands

    GRAVE, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. and Allied military personnel alongside civic leaders from the Netherlands, commemorated the unveiling of a monument in honor of U.S. Army 1LT Hanford A. Files in Grave, Netherlands, on Sept. 16, 2025. The monument recognized 1LT Files for his heroic actions on 17 September, 1944 during Operation Market Garden. Operation Market Garden was an ambitious Allied military offensive launched in the German-occupied Netherlands from 17-25 Sept. 1944, during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977071
    VIRIN: 250916-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_111297166
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: GRAVE, NL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Lt. Hanford A. Files Monument Unveiled in Grave, Netherlands, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFNEurope
    StrongerTogether
    OperationMarketGarden
    MarketGardenWWII

