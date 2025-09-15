Sabotage at sea: How NATO protects critical undersea infrastructure master

Critical undersea infrastructure – such as pipelines, power cables and data lines – forms the backbone of modern life, carrying essential energy supplies, enabling financial transactions and transmitting over 95 per cent of global internet traffic.
In recent years, suspected sabotage and unexplained damage have exposed the vulnerability of these vital systems, raising serious security concerns.
In response, NATO has stepped up surveillance with enhanced air and naval patrols– especially in regions like the North and Baltic Seas. NATO has also strengthened information-sharing among NATO Allies and partnered with the private sector to develop new technologies for detecting and deterring undersea threats. All these efforts are coordinated by a specialised cell based at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. In addition, a new centre for the security of critical undersea infrastructure has been established within the NATO maritime command in Northwood, United Kingdom, whose task is to coordinate operations and deploy forces to secure such important infrastructure.
Learn how NATO is taking measures to safeguard undersea infrastructure and is adapting to meet an evolving and persistent threat.
