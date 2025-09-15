Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Celebrate Heritage at Military Ball

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing attend a military ball Sept. 13, 2025, in St. Joseph, Missouri. The event celebrated the wing’s heritage and strengthened camaraderie among service members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 10:46
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Celebrate Heritage at Military Ball, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    139th Airlift Wing

