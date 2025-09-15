Emily Posadas, a 52nd Fighter Wing prevention analyst, explains the purpose behind Resilience Day hosted at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2025. The event promoted resilience and awareness among Airmen by hosting a variety of activities supporting Comprehensive Airman Fitness concepts and good spirit. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977059
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-GL460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111296993
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Resilience Day 2025 promotes stronger, happier Airmen, by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.