    Resilience Day 2025 promotes stronger, happier Airmen

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Emily Posadas, a 52nd Fighter Wing prevention analyst, explains the purpose behind Resilience Day hosted at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2025. The event promoted resilience and awareness among Airmen by hosting a variety of activities supporting Comprehensive Airman Fitness concepts and good spirit. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977059
    VIRIN: 250916-F-GL460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111296993
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

