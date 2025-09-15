Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 CES: Downed Firefighter

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron participated in RAF Mildenhall fire department's Rookie Academy program, Downed Firefighter, at RAF Mildenhall, England, on July 30, 2025. The firefighters faced various stress-inducing factors as they conducted a search and rescue within a confined space. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    ces
    ReaDy Culture
    Fire
    firefighter

