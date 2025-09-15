U.S. Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron participated in RAF Mildenhall fire department's Rookie Academy program, Downed Firefighter, at RAF Mildenhall, England, on July 30, 2025. The firefighters faced various stress-inducing factors as they conducted a search and rescue within a confined space. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 10:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977056
|VIRIN:
|250730-F-IH537-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111296966
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 CES: Downed Firefighter, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.