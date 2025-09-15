Lift, launch, load, 37th AS holds olympics

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron compete during the 37th AS Ops Olympics at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug, 28, 2025. The 37th AS organized into two teams, Alpha and Bravo, for a four-day training event that tested their readiness in a series of flying, ground and static air events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977054
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-TC128-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111296962
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
