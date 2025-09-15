Lift, launch, load, 37th AS holds olympics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron compete during the 37th AS Ops Olympics at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug, 28, 2025. The 37th AS organized into two teams, Alpha and Bravo, for a four-day training event that tested their readiness in a series of flying, ground and static air events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)