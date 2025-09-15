Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lift, launch, load, 37th AS holds olympics

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron compete during the 37th AS Ops Olympics at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug, 28, 2025. The 37th AS organized into two teams, Alpha and Bravo, for a four-day training event that tested their readiness in a series of flying, ground and static air events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977054
    VIRIN: 250828-F-TC128-1001
    Filename: DOD_111296962
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

