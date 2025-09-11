USAF 78th Birthday

The United States Air Force turned 78 this September 18th, 2025. This video is a montage highlighting different AFSCs and Airmen and their contribution the the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 02:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977019
|VIRIN:
|280918-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111296207
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
