    USAF 78th Birthday

    JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    The United States Air Force turned 78 this September 18th, 2025. This video is a montage highlighting different AFSCs and Airmen and their contribution the the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 02:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977019
    VIRIN: 280918-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111296207
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    USAF 78th Birthday
    USAF 78
    Air Force 78th Birthday

