Yokota Air Base 9/11 Tower Run Memorial

Yokota Air Base hosted their annual 9/11 Tower Run Memorial on September 11, 2025. Members of the base and local community climbed stairs to honor the men and women who did the same in the Twin Towers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)