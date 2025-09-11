U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing remove foreign objects and debris (FOD) at a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. A FOD walk is designed to inspect and remove foreign objects at a flight line to prevent damage to aircraft. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 02:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977015
|VIRIN:
|250914-M-DG788-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111296181
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MAW Marines clear foreign objects, debris from runway, by Sgt Edison Lobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.