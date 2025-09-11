U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Day 2 Wrap Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977002" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Day 2 wrap up video of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. Drill sergeants from across the total U.S. Army will gather at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept 13th through the 19th to compete for the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year.